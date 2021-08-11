Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.25. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $864.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 324,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

