Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,068.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 175,666 shares of company stock worth $2,749,989. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.