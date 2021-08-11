CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50), RTT News reports. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $1,953,430. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

