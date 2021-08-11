BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend payment by 15.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.12.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

