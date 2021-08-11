Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) were down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 5,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,196,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $676.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Frank’s International by 2.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Frank’s International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Frank’s International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 4,844,737 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Frank’s International by 67.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Frank’s International by 31.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

