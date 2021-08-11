BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $62.16.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
