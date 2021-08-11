BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

