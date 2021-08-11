Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.