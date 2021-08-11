GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 5%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.66. 29,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,072,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Several research firms have commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 125.36% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 130.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

