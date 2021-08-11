BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on August 31st

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BME stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

