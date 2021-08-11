BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE BDJ opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
