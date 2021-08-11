First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded at TheStreet

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

