BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
BUI stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.30.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
