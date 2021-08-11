BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BUI stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

