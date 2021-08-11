Brokerages Set U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Target Price at $10.60

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $754.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14 and a beta of 3.26. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after buying an additional 1,199,343 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after buying an additional 2,047,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after buying an additional 460,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 101,563 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

