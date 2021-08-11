Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on MYO shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Myomo in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

