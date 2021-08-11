Analysts Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprott.

Get Sprott alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sprott by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.97 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.86. Sprott has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.52%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.