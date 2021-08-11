Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $19.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $11.58 on Friday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.18.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

