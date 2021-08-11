Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target at $49.43

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.59 on Friday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xencor by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

