Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $133.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

