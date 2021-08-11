Centric Cash (CNS) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00075894 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

