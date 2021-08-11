UBS Group Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $186.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

ETN opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $167.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,526. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

