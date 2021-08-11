Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Purple Innovation updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,657.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

