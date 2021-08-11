Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $9.61. Village Farms International shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 17,317 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%.

VFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 214.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter worth $9,642,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 224.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 40.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 291,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Village Farms International by 345.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 163,084 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $801.54 million, a P/E ratio of 495.25 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

