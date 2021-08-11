Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 800 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $372.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.47, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.03.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,792 shares of company stock valued at $112,856,817. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.