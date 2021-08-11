Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

