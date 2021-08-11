Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,948 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,365,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,471 shares of company stock worth $33,374,672 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $240.50 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.88 and a fifty-two week high of $249.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

