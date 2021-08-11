NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 221 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.80.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,450 shares of company stock worth $38,134,773. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $671.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $640.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

