Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.69. 2,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,132,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,800.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,732,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $21,388,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $3,595,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.