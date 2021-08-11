Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 15th

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Argo Group International has raised its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ARGO opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

