Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 15th

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Argo Group International has raised its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
ARGO opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
ARGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.
Argo Group International Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
