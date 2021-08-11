1,033 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $190.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

