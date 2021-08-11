Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $434.49 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

