Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 856,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,275,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 109,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.71. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

