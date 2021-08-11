Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $301.00

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 301 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 300.94 ($3.93), with a volume of 239463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 291.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £936.95 million and a P/E ratio of 17.14.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

