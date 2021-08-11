Morpheus Labs 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $22.55 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

