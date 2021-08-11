Warburg Research Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Evotec (ETR:EVT)

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

EVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ETR:EVT opened at €37.94 ($44.64) on Wednesday. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 142.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.25.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

