Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

HSW stock opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hostelworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company has a market capitalization of £111.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.76.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

