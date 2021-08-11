Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
HSW stock opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hostelworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company has a market capitalization of £111.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.76.
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
