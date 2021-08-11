Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

LON:SRP opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

