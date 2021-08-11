Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Megaport stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Megaport has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47.

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

