CLS (LON:CLI) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday.

CLS stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42. CLS has a 12-month low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 249.77.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

