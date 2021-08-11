Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.45 ($34.65).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €33.46 ($39.36) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. Uniper has a twelve month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a twelve month high of €33.33 ($39.21). The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.43.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

