Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Welltower by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Welltower by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,336,000 after acquiring an additional 40,795 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 153,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

