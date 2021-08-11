Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.69.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,451,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

