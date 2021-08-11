Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 100 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $318.41 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $318.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.66.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

