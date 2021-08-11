Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 169,231 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,905,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,231 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of U.S. Bancorp worth $165,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.