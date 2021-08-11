Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 390,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,781,000 after purchasing an additional 327,295 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 150.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after buying an additional 1,690,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,773 shares of company stock worth $5,996,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

