Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 546 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.32. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

