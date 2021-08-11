Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.85 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Datadog by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $15,455,790.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,171 shares of company stock worth $77,425,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $135.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.