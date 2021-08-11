Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 15 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 64.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.2% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $312,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $624,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,530.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $38,135,305. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,515.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,406.01. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,535.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

