Invst LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,514,000 after purchasing an additional 341,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cedar Fair by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,193,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 768,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.