DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 47.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 14.0% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,634,997. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

