BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
